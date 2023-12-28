Russian Tank Production Plan for 2023 - All ordered vehicles were produced and delivered to the troops - Reported

Uralvagonzavod reported on the implementation of the tank production plan for 2023.
All ordered vehicles were produced and delivered to the troops. The basis of supplies was the latest versions of the T-72 and T-90. In terms of equipment, the 2023 vehicles were superior to the 2022 vehicles. The experience of the SMO is actively used in the manufacture of tanks.
Next year the plant will produce even more tanks.
