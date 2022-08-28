The flow of life. Aesthetics of nature

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BctimdQLZe0
I took a video camera with me for a walk and just took pictures for the soul.The nature of the native land. Have a good summer mood!
Videographer for the soul.
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