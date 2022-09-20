Chinese Community Party Use Bio-Security To Control Population

https://gnews.org/post/p1myz9cca
09/18/2022 WION media: China is carrying out mass DNA testing in Tibet to create a biological database to monitor people. For Chinese investigators, such databases can generate a list of targets to go after. DNA sampling tightens the Communist Party’s grip
