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Phil Waldron Narrates The Opening Video Of Election Fraud For Mike Lindell's 72 Hour Cyber Symposium
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431 views • August 11, 2021
This documentary video is from Mike Lindell's cyber symposium which goes over the history of events that has lead to our current situation with election fraud in the United States and reveals some of the players involved with the stolen 2020 presidential election. It is being requested that you share this video with everyone and everywhere you can to help open the eyes of the people.
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