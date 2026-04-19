Satanic and masonic symbols (5)

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Credits to MOON_LANDING_LOL





Evil satanic symbols are in plain sight including the 666 hand signal to honor the pope whose number is 666, which is the number of the beast.





This world is a very sick world filled with occult, satanic and masonic symbols from satan who deceives the whole world (Revelation 12:9).





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