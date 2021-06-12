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ATF Worksheet 4999: IT’S A TRAP! MAKE SURE TO COMMENT ON THE FEDERAL REGISTER IN THE COMMENT SECTION!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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SOURCE: Guns & Gadgets

Receiver Comments:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...

Stabilizing Brace Comments:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...

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DISCLAIMER: The materials available through Guns & Gadgets Media (including any show, episode, guest appearance, etc. appearing within) are for informational and entertainment purposes only.

The opinions expressed through this video are the opinions of the individual author.

FAIR USE: In the rare instance I include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with the intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.

IMPORTANT: All shooting is done on state-approved firing ranges by trained professionals. Our videos are produced in a safe environment by highly trained professionals with decades of experience. These videos are strictly for educational and entertainment purposes only. Imitation or the use of anything demonstrated in my videos is done AT YOUR OWN RISK. Do not attempt to replicate the actions featured in our videos without the proper training, licensing, and medical professionals present.

We are not attempting to sell you the items featured in this video. We are not instructing our viewers on how to modify firearms, accessories, or otherwise change their basic legal function. All firearms and accessories are legal products commonly available in stores all across the United States. Our videos are for entertainment purposes only. We are not a gun shop and DO NOT sell or deal in Firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws.
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