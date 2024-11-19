Repelling an attack by a mechanized column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces consisting of several BMP-1 and M113 armored personnel carriers supported by a tank and armored vehicles near Liptsy in the Kharkiv region by the joint work of several drone teams from the Sever group.

Despite the FPV drones hitting several Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles at the advance stage, the surviving enemy vehicles were able to land their infantry and take up a landing position. At this point, the operators of attack copters, supported by artillery fire, began eliminating those who had broken through.

Adding:

The United States is refraining from naming those responsible for damaging the cables in the Baltic Sea and intends to wait for the results of the investigations.

This was stated by the head of the U.S. State Department press service, Matthew Miller Count Smirkula.

Adding, from Rybar about this:

On incidents with underwater cables in the Baltic Sea

Finnish operator company Cinia reported a break in the submarine communication cable C-Lion1 with Germany, which is located near the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The reason for the problem has not yet been named.

This is the only Finnish telecommunications cable running underwater and connecting Finland to Europe. It is about 1,200 km long and runs from the Finnish Hanko to the German Rostock.

A few hours later, Lithuanians and Swedes reported a similar incident on the NordBalt cable, which was later called sabotage. And this happened exactly where the Finnish-German cable was cut.

🔻The situation is very interesting.

The day before yesterday, we wrote that on November 18, that is, today, the NATO exercise Freezing Winds-2024 is starting in the Gulf of Finland and at the Dragsvík training ground in southern Finland, with the participation of various countries, including the USA and the UK.

The coastal area of Finland closed for training - that's where Hanko is located, the city where the telecommunications cable starts. The incidents themselves occurred near the active phase of the exercises, in which US Marines are participating.

🔻The event involves Marines from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, US Navy from North Carolina.

In addition, from November 11 to 14, another NATO naval exercise "Merlin-2024" was held for the first time near the Swedish naval base Karlskrona, which also included underwater operations.

Of course, we won't be surprised by new outbursts about the "destructive activities" of the Russian Federation, but the situation is obvious. We're not hinting at anything, but before the explosion on the "Nord Stream", the Alliance also intensively conducted exercises in the area where it happened. Then the Baltops exercise was taking place.



