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Russia Ukraine Updates.
The Ukrainian government is falling apart
How is this not a PR fail when it's coming from your adviser?
Arestovich worships ISIS, thinks the national idea of Ukraine is based on lies, and apparently is no fan of Zelenskiy.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bicnb-the-ukrainian-government-is-falling-apart-zelenskiy-advisor.html