© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Musicians' Life Hacks 6: Learn To Sing For The Sake Of Your Own Musicianship
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 27, 2021
One does not have to perform for others to gain from singing. Besides its benefits to physical and psychological health, singing is also the surest and most instinctual way to reveal and connect to the inner workings of our musical minds and memories. A musician without a voice is like a student without a jotter pad. The Conscious Music School invites you to use your singing voice for your OWN benefit, whatever it's quality.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.