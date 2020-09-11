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Dr.Sebi's explanation of mucas
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104 views • September 11, 2020
Besides what's explained in this video, another feeling i forgot that we mistake as hunger is the feeling of substance in our stomachs. When fasting you lack the bulk that's usually there and we affiliate that feeling with hunger when in actuality it's just the feeling of empty that were not used to. Empty and hungry are 2 different things.
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