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England scraps vaccine passport plans
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80 views • September 13, 2021
Reuters, September 12, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Tuesday his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers.
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/no-vaccine-passports-uk-pm-set-out-winter-covid-19-plan-2021-09-12/
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Tuesday his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers.
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/no-vaccine-passports-uk-pm-set-out-winter-covid-19-plan-2021-09-12/
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