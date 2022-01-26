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Episode#21 Khazarian Mafia 101 with Patriot StreetFighter Scott McKay
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1059 views • January 26, 2022
Tune in for a class on the Khazarian Mafia's Hidden History. Who are they? Why are they relevant today? How are the Rothschilds and Rockefellers tied to them? Why haven't you heard of them until now? Why are they scrubbed from the history books. Legendary Patriot Street Fighter Scott McKay takes down the forbidden information you're not allowed to know about the worlds most satanic elites and what they want to do to you and our world. Taking Live Questions from Spaces at the end of the show.
WHO IS SCOTT MCKAY(From PSF website):
Scott is a lifelong entrepreneur who has been involved in a number of small start up companies. He spent two decades in the wellness industry, launching that career from the National stage in competitive bodybuilding. It was a rewarding career that allowed him to own and operate several high end private fitness and wellness centers.
Scott ventured into the political arena in 1990 and spent 16 years in various political assignments including grunt worker, campaign manager, campaign consultant, and Los Angeles GOP Committee member.. After 16 years, he was so disenchanted with the corruption in DC, he gave up his goal of public service and walked away from the world of politics.
Scott survived a near-fatal, catastrophic and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014. Through shear determination and perseverance, he fought his way back to complete mobility.
On June 16, 2015, when Donald J. Trump rode down that escalator and announced he was running for President of the United States, Scott’s initial thought was – finally someone that won’t get caught up in the corruption in DC. He subsequently made the decision to get back into the fight.
In January 2020 he created “The Tipping Point” on Revolution Radio, a high octane, full throttle TRUTH HAMMER. That led to the creation of the “Patriot Streetfighter” Livestream Channel on Youtube, a highly censored combat machine that takes on Youtube’s censoring tyranny head on.
Scott really entered mainstream November, 2020 when, shortly after the election results were announced, he produced two videos on Youtube under the name of Patriot Streetfighter. Conservative Americans were very fearful of what was to come. Scott took the bull by the horns and laid out a fast and furious outline of what has been happening in this country since the days of President John F. Kennedy. He has been going non-stop since then.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.patriotstreetfighter.com
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK:
https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
WHO IS SCOTT MCKAY(From PSF website):
Scott is a lifelong entrepreneur who has been involved in a number of small start up companies. He spent two decades in the wellness industry, launching that career from the National stage in competitive bodybuilding. It was a rewarding career that allowed him to own and operate several high end private fitness and wellness centers.
Scott ventured into the political arena in 1990 and spent 16 years in various political assignments including grunt worker, campaign manager, campaign consultant, and Los Angeles GOP Committee member.. After 16 years, he was so disenchanted with the corruption in DC, he gave up his goal of public service and walked away from the world of politics.
Scott survived a near-fatal, catastrophic and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014. Through shear determination and perseverance, he fought his way back to complete mobility.
On June 16, 2015, when Donald J. Trump rode down that escalator and announced he was running for President of the United States, Scott’s initial thought was – finally someone that won’t get caught up in the corruption in DC. He subsequently made the decision to get back into the fight.
In January 2020 he created “The Tipping Point” on Revolution Radio, a high octane, full throttle TRUTH HAMMER. That led to the creation of the “Patriot Streetfighter” Livestream Channel on Youtube, a highly censored combat machine that takes on Youtube’s censoring tyranny head on.
Scott really entered mainstream November, 2020 when, shortly after the election results were announced, he produced two videos on Youtube under the name of Patriot Streetfighter. Conservative Americans were very fearful of what was to come. Scott took the bull by the horns and laid out a fast and furious outline of what has been happening in this country since the days of President John F. Kennedy. He has been going non-stop since then.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.patriotstreetfighter.com
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK:
https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
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