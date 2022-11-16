Lead, Other Hazards During Sterling Minivator Handicare Stairlift Battery Replacement

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SUBTITLE - Vancouver, BC, Canada: Toxic Lead, Improper House Wiring, and Other Hazards Discovered During a Routine Sterling Minivator Handicare Outdoor Stair Lift Battery Replacement. Requires TSP to de-contaminate. Lead ingestion causes loss of IQ ...see leaded miniblinds class actions circa 1998.