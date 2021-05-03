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White (European, Aryan) Militaristic Thinking Vs Jewish Business Thinking
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67 views • May 03, 2021
In this video I also discuss Professor Quigley a bit as well as the excellent British academic, Lynn. I discuss science, versus the insanity of modern politicians. There are many statements, especially by politicians in the USA, but also in the West, focus on a certain angle, with respect to non-Whites. This is a matter I have given a lot of thought to, and in this video, I analyse the differences between the way these Politicians and others speak versus what our natural personality really is. I believe that Whites should be themselves, their natural selves and should behave the way they naturally and normally feel. By behaving like Liberals we are behaving like Jews, and, most importantly, IT DOES NOT WORK FOR US!
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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