Virginia School Arranged ABORTIONS For Students, Didn't Tell Parents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is why Parents Need to Home School their children to Protect them and raise them as Bible Believing Christians.
LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-senate-republicans-investigate-abortion-allegations-in-fairfax-county-public-schools/ar-AA1Nej35
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
The Preserved and Living Word of God
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
Credits to: Approval Ratings with AJ, Fox News and MT