X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Banks Accumulate Gold, The [CB] Is Using The Playbook From The 70’s

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Banks Accumulate Gold, The [CB] Is Using The Playbook From The 70’s
The [CB] has fallen in the 70s trap. They are now using the same playbook, they are telling people not to use their cars, they are talking about lower the speed limit. Banks are now accumulating gold, why now, is something about to happen.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.