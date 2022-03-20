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X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Banks Accumulate Gold, The [CB] Is Using The Playbook From The 70’s
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190 views • March 20, 2022
X22 Financial Report Ep. 2730a - Mar 20, 2022
Banks Accumulate Gold, The [CB] Is Using The Playbook From The 70’s

The [CB] has fallen in the 70s trap. They are now using the same playbook, they are telling people not to use their cars, they are talking about lower the speed limit. Banks are now accumulating gold, why now, is something about to happen.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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fake newspoliticsrussiaukrainebiden adminx22 financial report
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