Whitney Webb: One Nation Under Blackmail (by Jeffrey Epstein)

Join Marty as he sits down with Whitney Webb to discuss her new book, One Nation Under Blackmail. They also discuss just how deep the Jeffery Epstein rabbit hole goes, Bush and Clinton crime family and who was Mark Middleton?
