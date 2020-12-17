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Former Merck Whistleblower Details Mandatory Vaccine Push
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145 views • December 17, 2020
Rob Dew speaks with former Merck sales rep Brandy Vaughan about the plan for pushing mandatory vaccines, and how it starts with the HPV Shot. Brandy also discloses new information about the Vitamin K shot and the dangerous new additives that are being being pumped into “baby’s first shot.” Brandy Vaughn was recently found dead in her home in early December 2020. (From HealthNutNews.com) Brandy was very clear that if anything happened to her it was most likely foul play a.k.a. homicide. Sadly, the majority of her close friends have told me they believe the same.
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