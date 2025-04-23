Breaking News: FDA to Remove Harmful Food Dyes

In this episode of the Mike Lindell Show, Vanessa Broussard leads an engaging discussion as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a groundbreaking announcement. The FDA is set to eliminate eight artificial food dyes, replacing them with natural alternatives to improve food safety and public health. From cereals to snacks, these changes promise healthier choices for Americans. Join us for live coverage and insights into this pivotal moment in food regulation.

We also delve into pressing issues at the White House press briefing, where the Trump administration addresses illegal immigration and student loan funding. Lindell TV's new media approach is highlighted amid the shifting dynamics of news media consumption. Tune in as we explore the evolving landscape of journalism and its impact on American society.