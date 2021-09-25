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** FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING ** – It’s Time to Investigate the Cheating and Bring Criminal Charges - X22 Report – 24/Sep/2021
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232 views • September 25, 2021
** Fraud Vitiates Everything, It’s Time To Investigate The Cheating And Bring Criminal Charges
-- Buckle Up It’s Going to Get Bumpy
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2585b-fraud-vitiates-everything-its-time-to-investigate-the-cheating-and-bring-criminal-charges/
-- The AZ Forensic Audit was released today and it shows that the elections were not secure. The entire [DS] plan is falling a part, they were caught in the act and the number of votes do not match up. They caught people deleting logs and they have them on video. This audit was not about showing who won, the AZ Senate will need to decide to keep the elections as is or decertify. Each state will do the same, the pattern will be revealed. The patriots are showing the world how the elections were stolen, this is only beginning. The fake news is not reporting on any of it, they are part of the coverup, their time is coming.
Posted on September 24, 2021
** This is why Trump won: “FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING”
- State of the Nation, 21/Jan/2021
- Article: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=46410
-- — United States Supreme Court
“Vitiates” in a legal context means negates, quashes, annuls, invalidates, revokes and abrogates
[1] UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON
“Fraud vitiates everything.” That enduring opinion was the crux of the landmark decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court in the above referenced case of the United States versus Throckmorton.
Ipso facto, the outcome of a POTUS election that is rife with one-sided fraud and criminality is rendered null and void. Especially any result which saw the winner attain his or her victory through fraudulent means and/or criminal conduct is automatically canceled and invalid under the law.
The same U.S. Supreme Court ruling also determined that fraud vitiates contracts. An election is essentially a binding contract between the electorate and the elected. This indispensable social contract is irreparably broken through voter fraud and election cyber-crimes as the public trust is profoundly violated.
The transparent Democrat-directed election theft of 2020 has rent asunder the sacred covenant between the elected and the electors. Hence, Joe Biden’s illicitly declared victory is illegitimate and therefore annulled forthwith.
The Biden-Harris ticket has also forfeited any right to a recount or a re-run of the election because of their highly organized and premeditated fraud perpetrated to outright steal it. Remember, fraud vitiates everything.
As more details of this unprecedented vote fraud and election theft are brought to light, the Tump-Pence ticket appears to have won by a landslide. The fraudulent Biden wins in the battleground states were actually stolen from Trump, so the result is reversed but by much more than the bogus vote tallies indicate.
President Trump is, therefore, the victor of the 2020 POTUS election by default…by law…and according to the U.S. Constitution. By every indication, his electoral triumph was sealed by the will of a great majority of the American people.
Which means the President now enjoys a HUGE mandate to not only govern in an unobstructed manner, but also to expeditiously implement his urgent MAGA agenda.
— SOTN Resident Legal Counsel
________________________________________
Conclusion & Caveat
This crucial declaration is actually an extremely important notification. It has been released for the benefit of each and every attorney in the USA working on the “Trump v. Biden” case. While most of those state lawsuits focus on the minutiae of Biden’s election theft, it’s critical that the President’s lawyers not lose site of the big picture presented here.
While it is essential to ferret out the facts of the Democrat’s election crime spree across the country to legally prove fraud, at the end of the day, all that matters is that “fraud vitiates everything”. Everything else is a distraction.
In other words, once any or all those intentional frauds have been proven in court, whether by judge or jury, the so-called Biden victory will be vacated for all time. Once the Democrat’s nationwide criminal enterprise has been established via successful lawsuits — even by ONE litigation — Donald Trump ineluctably wins the 2020 POTUS election.
The U.S. Supreme Court has set a loud and clear precedent ruling that “fraud vitiates everything”. The President’s attorneys and all involved law firms need to be acutely aware of this SCOTUS decision that was handed down in the landmark case UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON (98 US 61 – Supreme Court 1878); and which emphatically stated that “fraud vitiates everything”.[1]
In light of this vital information, which could very well dictate the final outcome of the 2020 POTUS election, SOTN respectfully requests that this legal analysis be posted and sent out far and wide. Please disseminate this urgent notification especially throughout the Patriot Movement’s legal community—thank you!
-- Buckle Up It’s Going to Get Bumpy
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2585b-fraud-vitiates-everything-its-time-to-investigate-the-cheating-and-bring-criminal-charges/
-- The AZ Forensic Audit was released today and it shows that the elections were not secure. The entire [DS] plan is falling a part, they were caught in the act and the number of votes do not match up. They caught people deleting logs and they have them on video. This audit was not about showing who won, the AZ Senate will need to decide to keep the elections as is or decertify. Each state will do the same, the pattern will be revealed. The patriots are showing the world how the elections were stolen, this is only beginning. The fake news is not reporting on any of it, they are part of the coverup, their time is coming.
Posted on September 24, 2021
** This is why Trump won: “FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING”
- State of the Nation, 21/Jan/2021
- Article: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=46410
-- — United States Supreme Court
“Vitiates” in a legal context means negates, quashes, annuls, invalidates, revokes and abrogates
[1] UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON
“Fraud vitiates everything.” That enduring opinion was the crux of the landmark decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court in the above referenced case of the United States versus Throckmorton.
Ipso facto, the outcome of a POTUS election that is rife with one-sided fraud and criminality is rendered null and void. Especially any result which saw the winner attain his or her victory through fraudulent means and/or criminal conduct is automatically canceled and invalid under the law.
The same U.S. Supreme Court ruling also determined that fraud vitiates contracts. An election is essentially a binding contract between the electorate and the elected. This indispensable social contract is irreparably broken through voter fraud and election cyber-crimes as the public trust is profoundly violated.
The transparent Democrat-directed election theft of 2020 has rent asunder the sacred covenant between the elected and the electors. Hence, Joe Biden’s illicitly declared victory is illegitimate and therefore annulled forthwith.
The Biden-Harris ticket has also forfeited any right to a recount or a re-run of the election because of their highly organized and premeditated fraud perpetrated to outright steal it. Remember, fraud vitiates everything.
As more details of this unprecedented vote fraud and election theft are brought to light, the Tump-Pence ticket appears to have won by a landslide. The fraudulent Biden wins in the battleground states were actually stolen from Trump, so the result is reversed but by much more than the bogus vote tallies indicate.
President Trump is, therefore, the victor of the 2020 POTUS election by default…by law…and according to the U.S. Constitution. By every indication, his electoral triumph was sealed by the will of a great majority of the American people.
Which means the President now enjoys a HUGE mandate to not only govern in an unobstructed manner, but also to expeditiously implement his urgent MAGA agenda.
— SOTN Resident Legal Counsel
________________________________________
Conclusion & Caveat
This crucial declaration is actually an extremely important notification. It has been released for the benefit of each and every attorney in the USA working on the “Trump v. Biden” case. While most of those state lawsuits focus on the minutiae of Biden’s election theft, it’s critical that the President’s lawyers not lose site of the big picture presented here.
While it is essential to ferret out the facts of the Democrat’s election crime spree across the country to legally prove fraud, at the end of the day, all that matters is that “fraud vitiates everything”. Everything else is a distraction.
In other words, once any or all those intentional frauds have been proven in court, whether by judge or jury, the so-called Biden victory will be vacated for all time. Once the Democrat’s nationwide criminal enterprise has been established via successful lawsuits — even by ONE litigation — Donald Trump ineluctably wins the 2020 POTUS election.
The U.S. Supreme Court has set a loud and clear precedent ruling that “fraud vitiates everything”. The President’s attorneys and all involved law firms need to be acutely aware of this SCOTUS decision that was handed down in the landmark case UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON (98 US 61 – Supreme Court 1878); and which emphatically stated that “fraud vitiates everything”.[1]
In light of this vital information, which could very well dictate the final outcome of the 2020 POTUS election, SOTN respectfully requests that this legal analysis be posted and sent out far and wide. Please disseminate this urgent notification especially throughout the Patriot Movement’s legal community—thank you!
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