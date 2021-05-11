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TPMR 05/11/21 | HOW TO MAKE SURE YOU GET TO HEAVEN | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
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💥 MUST WATCH 💥 TPMR 04/26/21 | PROGRAMING YOU TO BELIEVE A LIE | PAUL McGUIRE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yzpOxUeXAgUe/

Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. Every Monday through Friday 4 - 6 PM Eastern Time. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/

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