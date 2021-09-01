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Israel’s COVID-19 home test Kit, used In schools, uses poisoned needles made of ethylene oxide (2:11)
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321 views • September 01, 2021
Israel’s COVID-19 home test kit, used In schools, uses needles made of ethylene oxide!
The needle itself is carcinogenic, and is used in daily COVID tests!
[Hebrew Video 2:11]
This is meant for the Israeli audience. Please forward to non-English speakers!
The needle itself is carcinogenic, and is used in daily COVID tests!
[Hebrew Video 2:11]
This is meant for the Israeli audience. Please forward to non-English speakers!
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