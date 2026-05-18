Rabbit Holes & Vantage Points

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Heidi Rose here from Florida. Thanks for checking in! Have a great day. Remembering every moment of every day that each person that makes inroads to making this world a better place is part of the greater shift. The false narratives of endless war are not all encompassing. Land level living is happening in pockets & places.