Summary：On November 5th, Miles Guo stated in his GETTR video that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) RMB and its stock market have been soaring recently, while the economies in Europe and the United States are weak. This is due to malicious manipulation by the CCP before the midterm elections in the United States.
