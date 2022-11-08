CCP Manipulates the CNY Yuan and Stock Market to Surge Just Before U.S. Midterm Elections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/512652
Summary：On November 5th, Miles Guo stated in his GETTR video that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) RMB and its stock market have been soaring recently, while the economies in Europe and the United States are weak. This is due to malicious manipulation by the CCP before the midterm elections in the United States.