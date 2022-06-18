JUN-18 Jimmy Dore and Tucker Carlson. Who is running the country of America?

a list of all things Putin is doing. Hmm, Russia must be very very powerful, they control a lot of things they overthrew our government they control the gas prices in the Russia’s responsible for our inflation and let me just tell you last time I checked Russia cant get their good Vodka into Trader Joe’s so I don’t really think they are controlling everything like they say. The democrats right now are in complete control of the government and like all politicians they don’t want to take the blame for anything they want you to blame everybody and everything or anybody in anything to blame others for the pain that you’re feeling right now except blame them the people with the power right now and so that’s why everything comes back to Putin because Putin is a proxy for their Trump hate right and you even see Larry SOmmers blame January 6 for increased inlfation and we know he used to be a Clinton advisor so what they don’t want us to realize is that we have a unipolar government right now so if you vote for Joe Biden it it’s your voting for all Goldman Sachs if you vote for Mitch McConnell the same thing you’re voting for our oligarchy and they don’t want you to know that as soon as people wake up that we been being screwed by the same billionaires that control Joe Biden that control the Republican Party that’s what scares them they don’t want us to know this they don’t want me on your show talking to your audience telling them that people on the left we smell a rat and we know that Joe Biden is completely controlled by the oligarchy and the corporations and right now the American people are paying the price will continue to pay the price of soaring inflation that precludes gas like this. This is Joe Biden’s invasion this is NATO’s invasion this is Biden’s policies these are Joe Biden’s policies that are wrecking the dollars that are propping up the ruble today stronger than it’s ever been and they’re blaming a foreign country, imagine if Trump pulled this stunt, they would be making jokes about it every night on the nightly news of course are not nightly talkshows but of course they’re not there all you saw Jimmy Kimmel have to coddle Joe Biden and he still probably got stuck in the couch before he left that place . Everybody knows that Joe Biden is not making the decisions we all know that he is mentally impaired we all know that, Kamala Harris also is not making those decisions because she also can’t speak in clear sentences so who is really running the country well whoever owns the Democratic Party which is a handful of billionaires those are the ones so if you’re paying a higher price they did controlled demolition of our economy with the Covid lockdowns and nobody wants to take responsibility for the Covid lockdowns which Johns Hopkins University proved that they saved zero lives they didn’t make any impact on the death rate whatsoever right so that they don’t want to take responsibility for that they want you to blame your neighbor they want you to be angry at your fellow citizen but never at the oligarchs making the decisions, never at big Pharma, or Anthony Fauci, or the military industrial complex. the mass media can also make you believe that essential medicines are poisoned they want you to hate trump supporters and cause division within the working class but saying incendiary things about those who supported trump, that is the only message they have left and then they have censorship left because they have failed tucker. Why do you think it is that Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are the leaders in the house and in the Senate Nancy is the leader in because they’re not leaders those people and negative charisma I wouldn’t have Chuck Schumer directed to the freeway why are they the leaders because they’re the ones who take the votes money from the billionaire class that actually runs this country they take the money from them and they they dispersant to the other members of Congress so they vote for them as leaders because their leaders but because they are the most corrupt.