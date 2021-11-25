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La Palma Volcano Eruption (Day 66): The Economist and Time Magazine Are Predicting Something Vey Evil is Coming
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162 views • November 25, 2021
My new decode Brother @Ruger4Life on YouTube has done some excellent decoding regarding the Cumbre Vieja, La Palma Volcano eruption. Please go and sub to his channel as we gather to decode this horrible (I believe) man ignited volcano.
This is a comment that I left Ruger on his 3rd La Palma video. He has published 4 and I am sharing his first three here and adding some of my decoding using my observations and my Gematria. I will be following up with video number 4 on Thursday. (American Thanksgiving)
"Hey Bro, Nice work. Biden's Cork Hat is an Australian thing. In the outback, they wear the Cork Hat to keep flies away and they are huge souvenir items. The clock at or near midnight is approaching the DOOMSDAY hour. Today NASA launched that rocket that is going to hit an 'asteroid/meteor' to practice blowing a meteor off course in case it is on course to hit Earth. Also, for the submarine, remember in the news a US nuclear sub hitting an underwater mountain. That happened on October 2nd and the Economist predicted on the front cover seven days earlier. From CBS News: "A U.S. Navy nuclear submarine that was severely damaged in an accident while submerged in the disputed South China Sea last month struck an uncharted underwater mountain, the Navy said Monday. The U.S. Navy regularly conducts operations in the South China Sea to challenge China's disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs and outcrops, to the irritation of Beijing. The 7th Fleet, which operates in the western Pacific, said an investigation had concluded that the USS Connecticut smashed into a geological formation and not another vessel on October 2." I am editing your video in with some of my findings (Gematria Plus Plus) and will send you a link when it is uploaded. Great decodes!
Related Channel:
Ruger4Life
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaf0Nz68yWZoO9XsDjsC1lA
Related Video:
NASA's mission to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid lifts off | 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/mY22UVx6vfE
This is a comment that I left Ruger on his 3rd La Palma video. He has published 4 and I am sharing his first three here and adding some of my decoding using my observations and my Gematria. I will be following up with video number 4 on Thursday. (American Thanksgiving)
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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Global Agenda on Flote
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This is a comment that I left Ruger on his 3rd La Palma video. He has published 4 and I am sharing his first three here and adding some of my decoding using my observations and my Gematria. I will be following up with video number 4 on Thursday. (American Thanksgiving)
"Hey Bro, Nice work. Biden's Cork Hat is an Australian thing. In the outback, they wear the Cork Hat to keep flies away and they are huge souvenir items. The clock at or near midnight is approaching the DOOMSDAY hour. Today NASA launched that rocket that is going to hit an 'asteroid/meteor' to practice blowing a meteor off course in case it is on course to hit Earth. Also, for the submarine, remember in the news a US nuclear sub hitting an underwater mountain. That happened on October 2nd and the Economist predicted on the front cover seven days earlier. From CBS News: "A U.S. Navy nuclear submarine that was severely damaged in an accident while submerged in the disputed South China Sea last month struck an uncharted underwater mountain, the Navy said Monday. The U.S. Navy regularly conducts operations in the South China Sea to challenge China's disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs and outcrops, to the irritation of Beijing. The 7th Fleet, which operates in the western Pacific, said an investigation had concluded that the USS Connecticut smashed into a geological formation and not another vessel on October 2." I am editing your video in with some of my findings (Gematria Plus Plus) and will send you a link when it is uploaded. Great decodes!
Related Channel:
Ruger4Life
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaf0Nz68yWZoO9XsDjsC1lA
Related Video:
NASA's mission to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid lifts off | 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/mY22UVx6vfE
This is a comment that I left Ruger on his 3rd La Palma video. He has published 4 and I am sharing his first three here and adding some of my decoding using my observations and my Gematria. I will be following up with video number 4 on Thursday. (American Thanksgiving)
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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