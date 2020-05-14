DANGER!!! - USAF under the DOD and HHS Provides ApiJect $138M for 500M Covid-19 Vaccine Injectors with RFID/GPS Tracking **

** DANGER!!! Has President Trump Deceived the American People or has he been SET UP? The End Of The American Dream

** (Natural news) Mike Adams

- President Trump has now turned against the American people. The DOD, HHS and the CDC are joined Big Pharma's twisted depopulation agenda to use the American people as human guinea pigs in their mad vaccine experiments.

Trump just appointed a former executive of a criminal felon corporation (GSK) to be his "vaccine czar," while activating the military to "mobilize" to deliver mass injections of an unsafe, unproven coronavirus vaccine which will be delivered by the "ApiJect" technology with RFID tracking and GPS geo-location, synced with a government cloud vaccine compliance database.

Prepare to be corralled, bagged and tagged like cattle. The DoD has awarded ApiJect a huge contract to acquire 500 million syringe "doses" for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, along with RFID and GPS tracking, with all vaccine data synchronized with a government cloud database.

The medical police state is here, and the "vaccine wars" are about to begin.

By the end of this year, you can expect the US military to be going door to door, injecting people at gunpoint, without their consent, backed by HHS and the CDC. The RFID/NFC tag on each BFS prefilled syringe will be able to launch a free mobile app and on the victim’s phone, capture the NFC tag’s unique serial number, GPS location and date/time. The app then uploads the data to a government-selected cloud database. Aggregated injection data provides health administrators an evolving real-time “injection map”. Health care workers can track the GPS location and identity of the individual being injected. Via the Apiject.com website.