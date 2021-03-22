BREAKING: BORDER CRISIS - New Images from Texas Facility

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NEW INTEL. PHOTOS OBTAINED OF INSIDE THE DETENTION CENTER.
DEPLORABLE OVERCROWDED CONDITIONS!
Photos Leaked of Joe Biden’s Migrant Children in Cages – Kids Stuffed into Holding ‘Pods’ in Squalid Conditions, Children wrapped up in foil, faces covered.
Numerous assaults, sexual assaults and medical emergencies have occured.
https://www.projectveritas.com/brave