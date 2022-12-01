Welcome To Proverbs Club.Teeth Of Swords, Jaws Of Knives.
Proverbs 30:14 (NIV).
14 those whose teeth are swords
and whose jaws are set with knives
to devour the poor from the earth
and the needy from among mankind.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The calumny of the wicked lacerates the poor and needy for destruction.
