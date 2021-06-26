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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1561 - Amber Hewitt - Report on the crime
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0 view • June 26, 2021
Amber was walking home, when Williams, a sex offender with a prior history of kidnapping, grabbed her around the neck and slammed her head into his car door as he tried to force her inside. Amber fought back and escaped, running home to her mother, who called 911. Amber sustained a chipped tooth and a cut lip.
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