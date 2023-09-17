Dr. Mercola Interview - Technocratic Censorship & Financial Attacks In The Age Of The COVID Illusion

TheLastAmericanVagabond





Streamed on:Sep 16, 12:01 pm EDT

NewsTrending NewsInterviewsDr. MercolaCensorshipFinancial AttackCOVID19Technocracy

Joining me today is Dr. Joseph Mercola, here to discuss his near unprecedented level of censorship and financial attack at the hands of the government and financial institutions. The most alarming part of the recent development in his story is how they did not just go after Dr. Mercola, or even just his family -- which alone would be egregious. These malicious tyrants went after his co-workers, and their families, even freezing the bank accounts of their children. We are truly in unprecedented times of the US empire, and it is important that people take stock of where we truly are, lest we miss the forest for the trees, and lose ourselves in the partisan division designed to keep us at each other's throats while the true culprits (the government, all sides of it) stoke that division and laugh all the way to the bank, or today, more appropriately, the biobank.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/mercola-interview-financial-attack

