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Biden: Dementia's Dictator
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30 views • May 12, 2021
Enough already. Joe Biden's dementia and his insistence on putting globalism first will destroy America. The economy is already tanking. Prices on everything are skyrocketing as inflation runs rampant. While China, the greatest threat to America, continues to use the Oval Office as if it were there own. How much longer can this go on? The 25th Amendment must be taken seriously before we reach the point of no return.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609972e3b12d6e1c3f979637
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609972e3b12d6e1c3f979637
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