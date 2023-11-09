Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE ANTIDOTE - The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for Covid-19
channel image
Exposing It All
54 Subscribers
77 views
Published Thursday

Register NOW to view Jonathan Otto’s upcoming 9-part Docuseries called “Healing Genesis”

 
Protect yourself from the Vaxx, Shedding and “all” future Pandemics...
 
https://healingseries.com/?oid=13&affid=757
 
Get the Following eBooks for FREE...
 
eBook #1: Natural and Holistic Protocols Known to Inhibit and Denature Snake Venom...
https://healingseries.com/natural/?uid=123&oid=13&affid=757
 
eBook #2: Healing Protocols for Detoxing from Vaxx Shedding...
https://healingseries.com/shedding/?uid=129&oid=13&affid=757
 
eBook #3: The Golden Secret to Health – Urotherapy...
https://healingseries.com/golden/?uid=124&oid=13&affid=757
 
eBook #4: Top Natural Medicines and Nutrient-Rich Superfoods that Help Detox Your Body...
https://healingseries.com/superfoods/?uid=125&oid=13&affid=757
 
Watch this explosive interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis and Jason Shurka exposing the truth, origin, and unexpected antidote for C19 that ravaged the world.
Dr. Bryan Ardis is a renowned doctor and researcher who has been at the forefront of uncovering the origins of C19 and finding ways to counter its effects. Despite facing resistance from major pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Ardis remains steadfast in his mission to unearth the truth.
TLS has been closely monitoring Dr. Ardis's progress over the past year and supports his efforts to disseminate this vital information to a global audience. This interview serves to bring his valuable insights to the forefront.
 
Share this interview far and wide to reach the world.
Keywords
mike adamsbig pharmanewsenvironmentinterviewworldtruthglobalnicotineresearcherdoctorinformationoriginscounterpharmaceutical companiesinsightseffectsoriginexposingvitalantidotec19jason shurkadr bryan ardis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket