NEW: CANCER CURE COVERUP! - Cancer Rates Skyrocket As Establishment Hides Solutions!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Ryan Richardson of RNC Store about the skyrocketing cancer cases correlated with the release in late 2020 of the mRNA injections.





With 62% of new cancer cases being injected more than once and countless studies from Croatia, Japan, Italy and the United States, the connection is obvious. Not just that, but Moderna and Pfizer have both acknowledged their covid injections cause cancer.





While this is incredibly alarming, there are also countless other pollutants causing cancer. From fluoride in the water to chemicals in the air to heavily processed foods, it's hard to completely avoid.





50 years of testimonies have talked about the amazing results of laetrile from apricot seeds. Despite this, the medical establishment has worked hand in fist to cover up the testimonies of these subjects. The money and control that comes with cancer is too powerful to allow people to find real world solutions.





In this video, Ryan Richardson, grandson of the famous Dr. John Richardson breaks down laetrile and dispells the absurd cyanide claims pushed by the medical establishment. He also delves into many of the other claimed uses for apricot seeds, oil and powders as well as the pro enzymes.





For the sake of simply mitigating risk or potentially even saving your life or someone else's, everyone should watch this video.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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