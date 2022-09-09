Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROOF The "Fine People on Both Sides" was a LIE -- (Trump Hoaxes Disproven Vol I )
46 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

The Democrats and their corrupt Department of Justice are not going to indict Donald Trump before the midterms because they want to distract the voters by putting Trump front and center, to capitalize a little more on the political capital, the lies, and reputation destroyed, which they used to hypnotize the public that Donald Trump is a singular evil and a threat to American democracy, even though we are a republic. #DonaldTrump #DOJ #indictment MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
democratsantifatruthdonald trumpjoe bidenkkkus politicswhite nationalistcharlottesvilletrump is a racistneo-nazifact checkjoe biden campaignfind people on both sidestrump hoaxtrump liecondemn themjoe biden lifejoe biden dishonesttrump told the truthhoax disproven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket