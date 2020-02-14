© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Supporter Looks for Valentine's Date
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • February 14, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Liberty Hangout
Kaitlin tries to find Joel Patrick a Valentine's date at the University of Akron
Follow Joel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelpatrick1776/
SUBSCRIBE TO KAITLIN'S CHANNEL: https://www.YouTube.com/KaitlinBennett95
[SUPPORT KAITLIN ON PATREON]
https://www.patreon.com/KaitlinBennett
Thanks to Matt Strickland, Nick Obrien, Randy Brouillette, Andrew Conklin, Camo4x4s, Sal Rababeh, Andrew Hartman, and Infin8 Visions for your continued support. Become a patron at the 308 Tier to see your name here too!
[SUPPORT LIBERTY HANGOUT]
Store: https://bit.ly/2Q60nuZ
Patreon: http://bit.ly/2rE5ent
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2lYcxEK
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2m9YeBw
Liberty Hangout
Kaitlin tries to find Joel Patrick a Valentine's date at the University of Akron
Follow Joel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelpatrick1776/
SUBSCRIBE TO KAITLIN'S CHANNEL: https://www.YouTube.com/KaitlinBennett95
[SUPPORT KAITLIN ON PATREON]
https://www.patreon.com/KaitlinBennett
Thanks to Matt Strickland, Nick Obrien, Randy Brouillette, Andrew Conklin, Camo4x4s, Sal Rababeh, Andrew Hartman, and Infin8 Visions for your continued support. Become a patron at the 308 Tier to see your name here too!
[SUPPORT LIBERTY HANGOUT]
Store: https://bit.ly/2Q60nuZ
Patreon: http://bit.ly/2rE5ent
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2lYcxEK
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2m9YeBw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.