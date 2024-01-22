Create New Account
NEW HAMPSHIRE Geoengineering Ban Public Hearing 1-16-2024
"The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act.”

New Hampshire House Bill 1700

Public Hearing: 01/16/2024 01:30 pm Legislative Office Building 302-304 House Calendar 2

https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1700/2024

https://legiscan.com/NH/bill/HB1700/2024


https://connect.climateviewer.com/


https://t.me/climateviewerchat


https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer


https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer


https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg/tip


House Science, Technology and Energy (01/16/2024)

https://youtu.be/chjZxe3DXpA


https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bill-bans-chemtrails-over-new


https://granitegrok.com/blog/2024/01/nh-bill-seeks-to-ban-cloud-seeding-and-other-forms-of-atmospheric-geoengineering


https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


