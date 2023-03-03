And We Know 3.2.2023 DEC[L]AS coming LABS & JABS, J6 Ray Epps exposed, Ukraine Propaganda exposed! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 2, 2023





🍃 Save 50% on chef-prepared, healthy meals delivered weekly: 🍃

http://www.freshwithawk.com

—————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

NBC showed an "exlusive" report from Crimea https://t.me/c/1716023008/163224





“Please dismiss this case, Judge, we did not defraud the government, we delivered the fraud that the government ordered”. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163225





JUST IN - Hunter Biden’s defense attorney has abruptly QUIT! I wonder Why? https://t.me/c/1716023008/163354





I love Thomas Massie. Stop climate scammers!! https://t.me/c/1716023008/163299





Calvin Robertson on the farcical war in Ukraine: https://t.me/c/1716023008/163286





JUST IN: Monica Crowley suggests COVID-19 was manufactured in Ukraine. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163249





Predictive programming is a thing. This trailer is for a movie called “Songbird”. https://t.me/Absolute1776/22306





Sean Penn: ‘Putin Has To Understand That His Generals Have Been Lying To Him About What He Had Of A Military’ https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4449





I've discovered that nearly every single temperature sensor used for climate data is located on an airport! https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/37985





Disney Sorcerers - Stealing The Innocence Of Children https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/38016





I found another powerful short film about the US's role in Ukraine's 2014 Maidan coup d'etat. Interested in watching it? Give this a retweet and share your thoughts. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6624





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





--------------The Patriot Light Socials--------------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bh37o-3.2.23-declas-coming-labs-and-jabs-j6-ray-epps-exposed-ukraine-propaganda-e.html



