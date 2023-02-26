je l'ai mis en vidéo au cas ou le lien disparait !
Des milliers de manifestants assiègent le siège de Pfizer, exigeant des arrestations pour « crimes contre l’humanité ».
https://babafig.com/blogs/16082/Des-milliers-de-manifestants-assiègent-le-siège-de-Pfizer-exigeant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.