Evangelicals -Fight Back NOW or NEVER |John MacArthur, Doug Batchelor, Kenneth Copeland, Pope, Palmer

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59,629 views - May 17, 2022 - unSEALED - Copeland: Folks we got a Pope that's the real deal. Well here we are we just crossed over the threshold. The Protestant Reformation is over. That really stunned a lot of people who understand what the Reformation was all about. The things that Martin Luther protested against have not changed the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church is still issuing indulgences. People are still praying to idols. The great Reformation was based on five major principles. Mirror