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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 426 - A Beastly Dynasty
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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In this video I am returning to focus on the character in Bible prophecy called the BEAST. There is a lot of confusion over the identity and actions of the Beast. If you don’t know your Roman Catholic enemy then you will NOT know WHO the Beast is. God wants us to know who he is and so he has given us numerous clues pointing to him. Once we KNOW WHO the Beast is we can ALSO know the strategies of the Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire and their centuries old agenda for world domination and control.

The BEAST is found in both the books of Daniel and Revelation so God has been telling us about this character for a long time. The BEAST is Satan’s FINAL Nimrod world dictator after the spirit of Cain who will attempt to KILL the Lord Jesus Christ when he returns to Earth. I spoke at length about this in the last video message titled, “Space Invaders.” Please watch that if you haven’t already done so.

The Beast is NOT some shadowy, mysterious figure that we have to guess about. No, God tells us in Revelation chapters 17 and 18 that the city built on seven hills is the WHORE and that she rides a scarlet BEAST with seven heads and ten horns. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this beast is the Roman Catholic Cult or Vatican STATE in the city of Rome. This city state and church ENTITY is the only one in the world that has been killing Christians for millennia, in fact anyone who has refused to obey the Popes. There is NO other! Understanding this we can then know for sure that the HEAD of this organization is the same character the Bible identifies with 7 different titles in both the Old and New Testaments. The Beast is the unbroken Dynasty of Roman Papal Emperors for the last 1700 years. There can be NO mistake about this.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 436 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


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https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


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https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


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Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
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