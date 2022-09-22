Create New Account
THETI MAPPING: 22SEP22 - Russia-Ukraine War: How Will Partial Mobilization Affect the Course of the Conflict???
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING


https://youtu.be/DY3nm5gyJRE


Join the Discord https://discord.gg/nuDFq3v9aq

Link to my map, all the videos I talk about are linked there: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/6/edi...

Timestamps:

00:00 - Political Updates

11:40 - Predictions For The Future

Keywords
russiabidenputinukrainedonetskdonbasszelenskylprukrainewarluhanskukrainerussiawardprhimarsrussianinvasionrussianukrainianwarwar mappingwar mappotato head biden

