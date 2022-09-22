THETI MAPPING: 22SEP22 - Russia-Ukraine War: How Will Partial Mobilization Affect the Course of the Conflict???

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING
https://youtu.be/DY3nm5gyJRE
Join the Discord https://discord.gg/nuDFq3v9aq
Link to my map, all the videos I talk about are linked there: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/6/edi...
Timestamps:
00:00 - Political Updates
11:40 - Predictions For The Future