🎯 Sasek urges on to the final spurt! - An appeal to all free educators!

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What the free educators themselves can still hardly grasp has arrived: the
elites, and indeed the very big ones, have gone into panic mode because of
them. But right now the fight for awareness must not be abandoned or loosened,
because the world's media owners are just launching a last desperate
counter-attack: Total censorship and total control over everything, is on their
plan. But if the free educators start the synergic final spurt right now, they
can still finally push the already wavering coercive rulers off their
pedestal.
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