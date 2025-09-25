Harm Reduction, Homelessness ♪

Jason Ricci on Criminalization, Legalization, Recovery

I only write about what I know. You won't find one post or video from me ever on foreign policy, covid, immunology, economics, tariffs or any of that. I don't know! However I KNOW this. I've lived it, I've been incarcerated for long periods of time, I've been forced into abstinence, been "homeless"/unhoused, been mentally ill and struggled with chaotic drug use. I've also been HELPED. The communities and people I am with every day, to this day, over the last 28 years know it too and I see and live it on the front lines that are the BROAD spectrum of actual recovery every day. I am almost 6 years sober and that doesn't matter as I have collectively obtained over 20 years of non consecutive sobriety and THAT doesn't matter either, what matters is HOW we treat people at ANY time/stage of their drug use/recovery/sobriety/mental health strugglke or housing situation. I say it ONLY to qualify. Jason Ricci I know forcing people into treatment and reducing funding for harm reduction programs and social programs while criminalizing drugs and drug use, "homelessness" etc not only does not work but has no evidence based history of having ever worked or having ever minimized these issues in any way ever. If anything policies favoring criminalization, forced abstinence and forced hospitalizations have plenty of evidence of causing more trauma to those who are experiencing chaotic drug use, are unhoused and/or experiencing mental illness while devastating our economy and profitizing and incentivising criminal enterprises (not excluding our own government). Forcing abstinence and criminalizing drug use and "homelessness" is a gigantic mistake and humongous step backwards in the little bit of actually effective progress we've made since the 80s. Not only does harm reduction keep people alive, it drastically reduces the spread of HIV, Hep C and other diseases while saving the individual tax payer THOUSANDS of dollars every year and our government millions if not billions. Incarceration, ignorance, stigmatization, forced abstinence and forced mental health treatment through the aggregate of criminalization (which is motivated by classism, misunderstanding, racism and yes PROFIT for a FEW) is counterproductive to our collective health, growth and longevity as communities on every level including: financial, emotional, physical/medical and Spiritual. Even Indiana under Pence, saw a DRASTIC reduction in overdose and related deaths, crime, spending and the spread of diseases after implementing some basic, compassionate, evidence based and actually proven effective harm reduction policies.