The decisive bold attack of the Russian soldiers, depriving Ukraine of another settlement, which has been turned into a powerful fortified area with a developed defense system, numerous shelters and firing points. It shows how Kotlyarovka in the Pokrovsk direction is liberating, as confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry today on May 20, 2025, the difficult task of the assault soldiers of the Central Group of Forces, took possession of the settlement with huge dugouts, deep and wide trenches. The fighters of the Motorized Rifle Brigade were the first to break into Kotlyarovka, however, the Russian units did not storm Kotlyarovka head-on. Instead, they used deception. Snipers and fiber-optic FPV drones were deployed before the operation, providing fire support for the assault units. Having received a combat mission, the snipers of the Mountain Motorized Rifle Division were equipped with various types of rifles, from the time-tested SVD to modern high-precision SV-98 and Orsis models. The snipers carefully planned their routes of movement, using the terrain features and structures suitable for the mission. The soldiers continuously carried out special tasks to detect and reduce Kiev personnel in the settlement, eliminating their enemies at a distance of more than one kilometer.

Meanwhile, the operation continued with careful preparation, attacks with fiber-optic and FPV drones, as well as Molniya aircraft-type drones. As the footage shows, the hard work of Russian drones, successfully hitting and burning the positions of the troops sent by Kiev there, who were hiding in dugouts, in buildings, and in tree lines. Some of the drones dropped their mortars, an ammunition that also destroyed Ukrainian firing points, disabling their work to fire on Russia. After the parts in the settlement became quiet, the Russian assault soldiers took a four-meter portable ladder, ran to the large and wide ditch, quickly crossed to the other side, and entered the tree line adjacent to Kotlyarovka. The overwhelmed Kiev troops, not expecting such aggressive behavior from the Russian soldiers, managed to break through their anti-tank ditch and take control of their first line of defense. Preparation helped the Russians before the attack, the soldiers carefully studied the Ukrainian positions, tracked the enemy's logistics, compared all the information and decided that this time the soldiers would act just as boldly. On the approach to the settlement, the soldiers set up a smoke screen to camouflage themselves from drones, as the Ukrainians did not expect such an action.

After capturing the position, the assault troops cleared the dugouts, cellars and shelters, in which several Ukrainian soldiers were captured. At the end, the soldiers raised the flag, informing the Kiev authorities that Kotlyarovka had been taken by them that day. The liberation of Kotlyarovka is beneficial for the further advance of Russian units towards the Pokrovsk half-cauldron amidst the tedious negotiations.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

