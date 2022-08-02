The problem with Biden's latest kill: reportedly dead since 2020





The original source for this 2020 claim and pretty much all the info publicly available: https://silview.media/2022/08/02/bidens-latest-kill-reportedly-dead-since-2020/ https://SILVIEW.media

Remember: the only source for Bin Laden's death is the US Government. There are no three independent sources to verify this.

Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview