Ep. 389 | Queue The Return | The Daily Dose





Never has the armor of God been so heavy or necessary. We see the heads of the hydra fighting with each other in an undeclared world war as propaganda is showered over the people in an effort to keep the ones truly in charge out of the way. Unfortunately for some, nothing can stop what is coming and now more people than ever are awake to reality after parting the curtain and realizing this was Wonderland the whole time.





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