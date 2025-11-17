Automation Reshaping How Homes Are Built

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technology is rapidly transforming construction. Alosha discusses how automated tools and innovative building methods can slash costs, reduce labor, and empower families to build homes quickly and affordably — the opposite of today’s industrial model.
Learn how automation and natural design can work together — watch the full interview.
