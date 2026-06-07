How can we find the truth about anything?

I guess what I'm trying to say is that in order to find the truth about any subject, it makes more sense to listen to Christians who are experts in their fields because they have the power of the Holy Spirit. They're more likely to tell the truth because they have a strong desire and the power to obey God's commandments. It is a process, but they gradually become selfless rather than selfish. Pride and greed are the main underlying problems that lead to breaking all of God's commandments.

Money is a powerful tool that is being used to make ungodly agendas become reality. It is being used to corrupt all the systems of the world. (Medical, educational, political, media, and even religious) Satan works his magic on the inside to decieve as many as he can because he knows his time is short. Jesus is coming back soon, and He will make all things right.

Therefore the best way to find the truth is to get to know Christians who are experts in their field, who are willing to admit in public that they are followers of Christ, who have the fruit on the tree (selfless), and who go out of their way to share the truth even when being ridiculed and persecuted.





We can learn the truth by using concrete evidence found in studies that have not been tampered with by people who don't have the Holy Spirit. Most of the truthful studies are being censored, but when we search in the right places, we will be able to find information from credible sources, and by credible I mean unbiased, independent sources which are not funded by Big Pharma, Government agencies or the elites of this world who care more about their bank accounts than anything else.



