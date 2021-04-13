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What Will Your End Time Fate Be - Martyrdom or Divine Protection?
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33 views • April 13, 2021
The Revelation describes two groups of people during the Tribulation. Together, they could be considered the last church, but one group (the 144,000 of Revelation) seems to have something that the other group (the great multitude) does not have. Martyrdom may be expected in both groups, but Revelation 12 talks about divine protection for the first group, and special recognition as God's servants. Watch this video to discover how you can be a part of this group, to avail yourself of this special protection.
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